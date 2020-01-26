|
VOLPE. JR. JOHN LOUIS
Age 60, of West View, PA and Sanford, FL, died peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Kelly Hollander; devoted father of Sabrina Volpe (Ross Gilchriest), dear friend and companion Cynthia Surace -Volpe; son of the late John Louis Volpe and Dorothy (Hardin) Volpe; dear brother of Louis (Peggy) Volpe, Guy (Karen) Volpe, and Kathy (Martin) DeRoy. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. John attended Serra Catholic High School and the University of Pittsburgh; he retained a curious, joyful and adventurous spirit throughout his life. He cherished his relationship with daughter, Sabrina. Joh also loved travel, good food, and lively conversation. He spent more than 30 years in the Pittsburgh food scene: his "In the Bean" espresso carts at local hospitals and Three Rivers Stadium, along with an organic café, were considered innovative at the time and enabled lifelong community relationships. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12 Noon to 8 p.m. at ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave, Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul's Cathedral in Oakland at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020. Please meet directly at the church. Contributions may be made in John's name to the or . Please visit us at, www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020