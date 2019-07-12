|
ANTONUCCI JOHN M.
Age 85, of Monroeville, passed away on July 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Debbie (Colo) Antonucci; loving father of Jennifer (fiancé, Robert Plata) Antonucci and David (Sarah) Antonucci; proud Nono of Lucas and Jacob Antonucci; also survived by his sister, Marlene (the late Charles) Ferrero; nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Theresa (DeNezza) Antonucci; and brother, Victor Antonucci. Friends will be received Friday, July 12, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Bernadette Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019