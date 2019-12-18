Home

JOHN M. DiIANNI

JOHN M. DiIANNI Obituary
DiIANNI JOHN M.

Of Monroeville, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Antonella (Zappa) DiIanni; father of Michael (Makenzie) DiIanni and Luigi (Jill) DiIanni; grandfather of Luca, Larson and Emma; brother of the late Dominic DiIanni (the late Beverly), and the late Anthony DiIanni (surviving spouse, Lina); also survived by nephews, Eric and Billy; nieces, Lisa and Carolyn; and numerous family members here and abroad. Friends will be received Friday, December 20, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at North American Martyrs Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
