DUNN JOHN "JACK" M.
Age 84, of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020. Beloved husband of 60 years to Theresa M. Dunn (Matozzo); dear father of daughters, Beth Ann Pischke and Kathleen (Dino) DeIuliis and sons, Michael (Tiffany) and Thomas (Carolyn); brother of the late Mimi Hollenback; proud grandfather to Michael, Andrew, Dillon, Dawson, Zachary, Taylor, Tucker and Tanner; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jack received his BS in Economics from Villanova University in 1957. He worked at US Steel as an Operations Manager for over 40 years. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills, PA 15235. Funeral prayers Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bartholomew Church, 111 Erhardt Dr., Penn Hills, PA at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice House, 5090 Dunn Street, Ft. Pierce, FL 34981 or the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020