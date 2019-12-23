Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
JOHN M. "J.M." FAGAN

JOHN M. "J.M." FAGAN Obituary
FAGAN JOHN M. "J.M."

Age 62, of Bridgeville, on December 21, 2019. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Vivian Fagan; loving brother of Sharon (Robert) Matusic, Patricia (Kenneth) Podobensky, Ricky (Patty) Fagan, Sally (Dom) Mannella, Terri Fagan and Kimberly (Mark) Aul; dear nephew of Lee Gould; cherished uncle of Bryan, Ashley, Ryan, Kayla, Alexander and Nicholas; also many great-nieces and nephews. Family and friends received on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a prayer service will be held immediately following at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Humane Society. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019
