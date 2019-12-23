|
FAGAN JOHN M. "J.M."
Age 62, of Bridgeville, on December 21, 2019. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Vivian Fagan; loving brother of Sharon (Robert) Matusic, Patricia (Kenneth) Podobensky, Ricky (Patty) Fagan, Sally (Dom) Mannella, Terri Fagan and Kimberly (Mark) Aul; dear nephew of Lee Gould; cherished uncle of Bryan, Ashley, Ryan, Kayla, Alexander and Nicholas; also many great-nieces and nephews. Family and friends received on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a prayer service will be held immediately following at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Humane Society. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019