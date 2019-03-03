LEKSE JOHN M.

It is with deep sadness that we inform you, John M. Lekse, age 65, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was the son of the late Mary and William Lekse; devoted husband of Sue Lekse for 39 years; loving father of Jonathan (Amanda) Lekse and Tori (Bill) Arre; adored grandfather of Aviendha Lekse; dear brother of William (Babs) Lekse; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. John was a life member of the Upper St. Clair Volunteer Fire Department and before that the Broughton Fire Department. John was a civil engineer and worked in the construction field. He enjoyed collecting construction memorabilia and tools which he used to help others. While he enjoyed traveling he treasured spending time with his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at the Upper St. Clair Volunteer Fire Department, 2001 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241 on March 9, 2019, from 12 to 6 p.m. with remarks and memories to be shared at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the "John M. Lekse Scholarship Fund" in care of the Upper St. Clair Volunteer Fire Department. It is the family's hope to provide scholarships to firefighters wanting to continue their education as a way to carry on John's love of teaching, learning and helping others.