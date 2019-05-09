MARTIN JOHN M. "MICKY"

On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, John "Micky," age 79, of Irwin, formerly of East McKeesport, passed away. Beloved husband of Carol A. (Smith) Martin; loving father of Michael (Paula) Martin, Pam (the late David) Hurley, Donald (Darlene) Martin, and Jonathan (Krissy) Martin; brother of Carole Kolling; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by granddaughter, Lacey Hurley. Also survived by nieces and nephews. John was a US Army veteran, despite a long battle with heart disease, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. John enjoyed being active outdoors and spending time with his family, especially long talks on the phone. He was the former coach of the Leo-TEY little league baseball team in the 1970's. Friends received Friday 1-3 p.m. at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., In lieu of flowers, family suggest memorial contributions may be made to Ma's Pantry, 1000 Broadway Ave., East McKeesport, PA 15035.

