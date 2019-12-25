|
|
McGAW III JOHN M.
age 70, on Monday, December 23, 2019 formerly of the Arlington Area. Son of the late John M. and Bertha Blanche (Boyd) McGaw, II. Husband of the late Gloria Jean (Crapp) McGaw. Loving father of Jennifer Frankert, Melissa (Keith) Hixon, Carla (Scott) Blank, John (Maggie) McGaw, IV. Grandfather of Paige Clark, Brayden and Sydney Frankert, Ryan and Nathan Hixon and Jacob McGaw. Brother of Marilyn (Bill) Olesko. John was a Medic in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, a retired letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office, and enjoyed coaching for softball and baseball teams for the Arlington area. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling. John was also a life member of the Church of God of Prophecy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Palliative Supportive Institute at 3600 Forbes Avenue, Iroquois Building, Suite 308, Pgh, PA 15213 or by visiting UPMC.com/PSI. Family and friends received Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment South Side Cemetery with full Military Honors. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 25, 2019