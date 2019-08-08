|
MULLETT JOHN M.
On August 3, 2019, John M. Mullett of Washington, PA entered into eternal rest. After graduating from West Virginia, Wesleyan College, Mr. Mullett held numerous sales positions with Phillip Morris USA. During his career, he was responsible for the sales of products in Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, N. Dakota and S. Dakota. In addition, he served on the Board of Directors for the Sales and Marketing Executive Association and the American Manufacturers Association. A memorial service will be held at the Homewood Cemetery Chapel, 1599 S. Dallas Ave., in Pittsburgh on Saturday, August 10th at 11 a.m. Arrangements by ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019