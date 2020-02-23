|
|
RHEAM JOHN M. "JACK"
Age 88, of Wexford, passed away peacefully in hospice care, Thursday afternoon, February 20, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh and raised in Millvale, Jack joined the U.S. Navy out of high school and retired after a career with Allegheny County. Jack was happiest when he was sailing and fishing and loved tinkering and fixing anything that could be fixed. He loved his family and enjoyed being regaled with stories of the exploits of his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes (Andler) Rheam, and his son Michael J. Rheam. He is survived by daughters, Judy Baldwin and Jacqueline (David) Robbins, sister, Michelle Rheam, grandchildren Carolyn Eggert, Ronald J. (Ali) Eggert, Steven M. Eggert, Davis J. Robbins, Kelsey M. Robbins and Taylor Robbins, great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Eggert-Lea and Vincent J. Eggert and his significant other and companion, Jacqueline "Joy" Wiles. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the care givers of Home Watch and Good Samaritan Hospice for the loving care and dignity they provided Jack in his last months of life. Per Jack's request, there will be no services and his ashes will later be interred at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements entrusted to GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., Wexford.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020