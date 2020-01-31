|
ROZGONYI, SR. JOHN M.
John M. Rozgonyi, Sr., of Pittsburgh, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 26, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved husband of 68 years to his "honeybunch," Nancy E. (Zappa) Rozgonyi; son of the late John and Julia (Takacs) Rozgonyi; father of John M. "Skip" (Marianne) Rozgonyi, Jr., Ronald (Coreen) Rozgonyi, and Nancy (Vince) Marasco; grandfather of Lori (Bryce) Steele, Zachary (Lauren) Rozgonyi, Cara Rozgonyi, Caitlin (Josh) Beckert, Hannah (Travis) Rogan, Trinity Marasco, and Levi Marasco; great-grandfather of Brooke and Bria; brother of Eleanor (Rozgonyi) Zappa, Julia Ann (Rozgonyi) Verhas, and the late Eugene Rozgonyi; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020, 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Pennsylvania 15120. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, February 3, 2020, 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020