On Monday, January 6, 2020, John M. Valdiserri, age 62, of Baldwin Borough. Beloved husband of Donna M. (Zabinski) Valdiserri; father of Adam Crossan and Meg (Christopher) Markley; son of the late John D. "Jimmy" and Mildred Valdiserri; son-in-law of Louis and Virginia Zabinski; brother of Michael (Jeannine) Valdiserri and Christine (Chuck) France; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and brothers and sisters-in-law. John loved his Slovenian and Italian heritage which included wine making, potica baking, and wash tub playing. He was a member of Carpenters Union Local #432, recently retiring from the University of Pittsburgh. He was also a member of SNPJ Lodge 138 in Strabane and active with Baldwin High School Class of '75 Reunion Committee. Friends received Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600 where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 7, 2020