Of Wilkins Township, age 74, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. Mike was born in East Chicago Indiana in 1947, a son of late John "Jack" and Florence Walsh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Walsh Williams in 1992. He is survived by his wife, Regina "Gina" Martin Walsh of Wilkins Township; his daughter, Megan (Richard "R.J." Porter) Walsh of Cary, NC.; his son, Devin Walsh of Truckee, CA; and his grandchildren, Liam and Cassidy Porter. Prior to his retirement, Mike worked as a construction project manager at Kvaerner in Pittsburgh. During his career, he and Gina moved across the world living in Taiwan, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, Canada as well as various locations across the U.S. Mike was enthusiastic about civil engineering, the steel industry, Pittsburgh sports teams, Lionel model trains and train destinations. He was an active member of the Ridgewood Manor Neighborhood Association and the local chapter of the Purdue Alumni Association. Mike was a loving father and husband who will be missed by all who knew him. Services are private to his family. Arrangements with the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 412-824-8800. Memorial donations may be made to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019
