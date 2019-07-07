Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN FARREN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN MARSHALL FARREN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN MARSHALL FARREN Obituary
FARREN JOHN MARSHALL

Age 82, of Ross Township, formerly of West View, on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Martha (Fullen) Farren and the late Dorothy (Grey); father of John Michael, Rory (Alana) Douglas, Jeffrey Cecil, Kimberly Ann (Timothy) Knaus, James (Tamara) Marshall, and Laura Kathleen Ebbert; grandfather of seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; brother of Audrey E. Verdu and the late Meryle F. Farren. Family will welcome friends on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. John enjoyed eating out and socializing with friends from Mt. Calvary Church. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Starzl Transplantation Institute. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
Download Now