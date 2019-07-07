|
FARREN JOHN MARSHALL
Age 82, of Ross Township, formerly of West View, on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Martha (Fullen) Farren and the late Dorothy (Grey); father of John Michael, Rory (Alana) Douglas, Jeffrey Cecil, Kimberly Ann (Timothy) Knaus, James (Tamara) Marshall, and Laura Kathleen Ebbert; grandfather of seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; brother of Audrey E. Verdu and the late Meryle F. Farren. Family will welcome friends on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. John enjoyed eating out and socializing with friends from Mt. Calvary Church. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Starzl Transplantation Institute. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019