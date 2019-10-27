|
MARTHENS JOHN
On Thursday, October 24, 2019, age 60, of Highland Park, died peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Francine (Danowski); cherished father of Joshua John (wife, Elizabeth), Adam Francis (wife, Lisa), Carolyn Jane (husband, Roland Hurlbert) and Rosalie Jane (fiancè, Daron Robinson); dearest Dziadzi of Jackson and Lily. US Navy Veteran, Pittsburgh Firefighter for 27 years and founding member of the Pittsburgh Firefighters Memorial Pipe Band. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Shadyside. Interment private. Professional Services by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville. www.dalessandroltd.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019