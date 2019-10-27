Home

POWERED BY

Services
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Shadyside, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN MARTHENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN MARTHENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN MARTHENS Obituary
MARTHENS JOHN

On Thursday, October 24, 2019, age 60, of Highland Park, died peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Francine (Danowski); cherished father of Joshua John (wife, Elizabeth), Adam Francis (wife, Lisa), Carolyn Jane (husband, Roland Hurlbert) and Rosalie Jane (fiancè, Daron Robinson); dearest Dziadzi of Jackson and Lily. US Navy Veteran, Pittsburgh Firefighter for 27 years and founding member of the Pittsburgh Firefighters Memorial Pipe Band. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Shadyside. Interment private. Professional Services by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville.  www.dalessandroltd.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now