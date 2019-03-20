|
MCDONOUGH JOHN, SR.
Of Homestead, PA, passed on to his Heavenly father on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Eldercrest; survived by his children, Joan Ball, John McDonough, Julie Fisher and Jeff McDonough; grandchildren, Michael Ball, Jodi Ball, John McDonough, III Shannon Troesch, Megan McDonough, Jennifer Fisher, Jessica Fisher, Jeff McDonough, Jr. and Kaylee McDonough; and great-grandchildren, Seamus McDonough, Mea Troesch, Lea Troesch, Jeffery Troesch, Joshua Fest and Rebecca Fest. Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 21st at the R.V. ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 10th Ave., 15120. The Funeral will be held Friday, March 22nd at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019