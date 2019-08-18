Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Age 89, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019; beloved husband for 66 years to Sylvia (Belsterling) McDonough; loving father of Michael McDonough, Thomas (Marina) McDonough, Kathleen (Daniel) Tallarico, Linda (Thomas) McCoy, and the late, Mary Ann McDonough; cherished Pap of Nicholas (Dara), Samantha (Brian), Isabelle, Madeline, Anarose, Nathan, Kari, Tracy (Scott), Bradley, and the late Jacob; loving brother of Delia Glaser. Also survived by nieces and nephews. John was a very proud U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, past Commander of V.F.W. Post 5111, a member of Steamfitters Local 449 for 68 years and served on the executive board for many years. Family and friends welcome Monday, 2-8 p.m.. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Mount Church, Tuesday, 10 a.m. followed by Military Honors by VFW Post 5111. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice 480 Johnson Rd. Suite 230. Washington, PA 15301. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019
