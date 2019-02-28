MacCRUM JOHN McKERRELL, III

Age 71, passed away suddenly on February 10, 2019 in his home in Sebastian, FL. He was born to late parents John McKerrell MacCrum Jr. and Eleanor Colvin MacCrum on March 31, 1947. He graduated from Moon High School near Pittsburgh, PA in 1965 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA in 1969. During his time at Lehigh, he was Captain of the golf team and proud Member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. He later received a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh. After college he started in sales for Calgon Corporation in Coraopolis, PA and worked up to Senior Vice President of spin-off Calgon Carbon Corporation before he retired to Sebastian, Florida where he participated in multiple entrepreneurial endeavors. An avid golfer, John was a long time Member of Sewickley Heights Country Club in Sewickley, PA. John was the epitome of a family man. The most important thing in his life was his family. Education and constantly acquiring knowledge from everyone and every experience that was presented to him was also important to John. A world traveler, sometimes by choice, sometimes by necessity, gave him a great sense of understanding, profound kindness and selflessness, which was a big part of his character that put people at ease and drew them to him. John was a fiercely loyal and sentimental true gentleman known for his deep love of family, golf and the Pittsburgh Steelers. One or all of these things were known to bring a tear to his eye, which his daughters loved to tease him about. As an amazing father and grandfather, John instilled a strong work ethic, loyalty and kind-hardheartedness into his daughters. He was constantly reminding them and those close to him to always consider others and the challenges they were going through, and to remain positive and grateful for the fortune in their lives. John's legacy will be honored and lovingly remembered by his children, Kelly MacCrum and Kristy (Andy) Corkan; two grandchildren, Lloyd and Lindsey; two sisters, Karen (Wayne) Hall and Susan MacCrum; former wife, mother of his children and friend of John, Christine MacCrum; an aunt and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, John McKerrell MacCrum Jr.; mother, Eleanor Colvin MacCrum; brother, Bruce MacCrum; and 17 year partner, Christine Yarbrough. John will be remembered as an honest, calm, generous and kind soul who brought continuous wisdom and happiness to those lucky enough to know him. Per John's request, there will be no public service. A celebration of life for family and friends will be scheduled at a date and venue still to be determined. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Merakey Allegheny Valley School of Coraopolis, PA, where his sister, Susan resides, or through the purchase of an officially licensed Terrible Towel, whose proceeds benefit residents of the Allegheny Valley School.