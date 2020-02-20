Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bede Church
Point Breeze, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN MIHM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN McSORLEY MIHM


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN McSORLEY MIHM Obituary
MIHM JOHN McSORLEY

Age 83, on Monday, February 17, 2020, passed away peacefully. Born in Pittsburgh on July 6, 1936, John was preceded in death by his parents Ethel and Frank Mihm. He attended Gilmour Academy and was a graduate of Carnegie Tech. He started in the metals industry with US Steel in Braddock, PA before heading out on his own, founding and guiding Kincaid Manufacturing for over 55 years. In addition to his business acumen, John was a devoted golfer, accomplished skier, dog lover and skilled painter and sculptor. A lifelong resident of Pittsburgh, he enjoyed spending the last 27 years in Boca Grande, Florida. He served on several boards, including the Mattress Factory, and was a long time member of the Pittsburgh Field Club, where he served as President. John was a dedicated family man. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Susan Stryker Mihm and his children Maureen McManus (Patrick) of Bedford NY, Frank Mihm (Katie) and J. Andrew Mihm (Holly) of Pittsburgh, his faithful companion Bella and six grandchildren, Kate McManus, Louise McManus, Claudia Mihm, Henry Mihm, Maggie Mihm and Annie Mihm who lovingly referred to him as Grumpher. John will be remembered by his devotion to his faith and family, as well as his witty sense of humor. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Monday, February 24, 2020, Mass of Christian Burial, St. Bede Church in Point Breeze at 10 a.m. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that remembrances be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
Download Now