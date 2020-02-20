|
|
MIHM JOHN McSORLEY
Age 83, on Monday, February 17, 2020, passed away peacefully. Born in Pittsburgh on July 6, 1936, John was preceded in death by his parents Ethel and Frank Mihm. He attended Gilmour Academy and was a graduate of Carnegie Tech. He started in the metals industry with US Steel in Braddock, PA before heading out on his own, founding and guiding Kincaid Manufacturing for over 55 years. In addition to his business acumen, John was a devoted golfer, accomplished skier, dog lover and skilled painter and sculptor. A lifelong resident of Pittsburgh, he enjoyed spending the last 27 years in Boca Grande, Florida. He served on several boards, including the Mattress Factory, and was a long time member of the Pittsburgh Field Club, where he served as President. John was a dedicated family man. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Susan Stryker Mihm and his children Maureen McManus (Patrick) of Bedford NY, Frank Mihm (Katie) and J. Andrew Mihm (Holly) of Pittsburgh, his faithful companion Bella and six grandchildren, Kate McManus, Louise McManus, Claudia Mihm, Henry Mihm, Maggie Mihm and Annie Mihm who lovingly referred to him as Grumpher. John will be remembered by his devotion to his faith and family, as well as his witty sense of humor. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Monday, February 24, 2020, Mass of Christian Burial, St. Bede Church in Point Breeze at 10 a.m. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that remembrances be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020