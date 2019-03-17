Home

John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
377 Linmore Avenue
Baden, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
377 Linmore Avenue
Baden, PA
View Map
MEHNO JOHN

Age 64, of Baden, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in his home. He was born January 13, 1955, in Rochester, PA, to the late John and Frances (Mutz) Mehno. John was a well known sportswriter having worked for the Beaver County Times and had been writing for the Altoona Mirror since 1983. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Baden. John is survived by a sister, Linda (Richard) Soldressen of Ambridge; two aunts, Margaret (Craig) Begley of Vanport and Helen Piccirilli, also his godmother, of Bowie, MD; along with many many cousins and friends. Friends will be received Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 377 Linmore Avenue, Baden, PA 15005. Private interment will take place in Beaver Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
