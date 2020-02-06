|
|
CAROTHERS, SR. JOHN MICHAEL
On Saturday, February 1, 2020, peacefully went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandi (Vrohovsek) Carother; his sons, John M. (Jackie) Carothers, Jr. and Kenneth "Ken" Carothers; his grandson, Gannon W. Carothers; close family friend, Christina M. Luther along with Gizzy, Cassie, and Abby. He served his country in the Marines as a Sergeant for six years. He was also a Pastor and Missionary. No Visitation. Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020