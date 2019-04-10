KASPER JOHN MICHAEL

Of Pittsburgh, on April 6, 2019, age 82. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Kasper (Munshaw); loving father of Linda (Todd) Shein; brother of Veronica Deer and the late Sr., M. Annette, Joseph Kasper, Mary Lenart, and Helen Lapinski; grandfather of Jacqueline Rose (Timothy) Ludwig; great-grandfather of Harper Louise Ludwig. John was an Army veteran and retired from the Machine Shop at U.S. Steel Homestead Works. He was an avid camper, fisherman, car and motorcycle enthusiast. John was a wonderful neighbor and loyal friend and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Friends received at SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Thursday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Funeral Mass Friday, 11:30 a.m., St. Therese Church, Munhall, followed by burial at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with military honors at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Human Animal Rescue, Attn: Donations Department, 6926 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208.

www.swgfuneralhome.com