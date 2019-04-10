Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN KASPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN MICHAEL KASPER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN MICHAEL KASPER Obituary
KASPER JOHN MICHAEL

Of Pittsburgh, on April 6, 2019, age 82. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Kasper (Munshaw); loving father of Linda (Todd) Shein; brother of Veronica Deer and the late Sr., M. Annette, Joseph Kasper, Mary Lenart, and Helen Lapinski; grandfather of Jacqueline Rose (Timothy) Ludwig; great-grandfather of Harper Louise Ludwig. John was an Army veteran and retired from the Machine Shop at U.S. Steel Homestead Works. He was an avid camper, fisherman, car and motorcycle enthusiast. John was a wonderful neighbor and loyal friend and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Friends received at SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Thursday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. Funeral Mass Friday, 11:30 a.m., St. Therese Church, Munhall, followed by burial at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with military honors at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Human Animal Rescue, Attn: Donations Department, 6926 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208.


 www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now