Age 79, of West Leechburg, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in AHN-Forbes Regional Hospital-Monroeville. John was a 1957 graduate of Penn Hills High School, and served our country with the United States Army. He worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in Cheswick for 30 years, retiring in 1997. Friends will be received on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Parting prayers will be offered on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass Of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon in St. Gertrude Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with Father Michael Sciberras as celebrant. For a more detailed obituary, or to send an online condolence to the family, please visit

