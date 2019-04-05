Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brady Curran Funeral Home
429 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-1621
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brady Curran Funeral Home
429 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brady Curran Funeral Home
429 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Brady Curran Funeral Home
429 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Gertrude Catholic Church
303 Franklin Ave.
Vandergrift, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN LARKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN MICHAEL LARKO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN MICHAEL LARKO Obituary
LARKO JOHN MICHAEL

Age 79, of West Leechburg, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in AHN-Forbes Regional Hospital-Monroeville. John was a 1957 graduate of Penn Hills High School, and served our country with the United States Army. He worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in Cheswick for 30 years, retiring in 1997. Friends will be received on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Parting prayers will be offered on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Mass Of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon in St. Gertrude Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with Father Michael Sciberras as celebrant. For a more detailed obituary, or to send an online condolence to the family, please visit 


curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now