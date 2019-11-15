Home

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Wilkinsburg, PA
View Map
JOHN MICHAEL MULLARKEY


1929 - 2019
JOHN MICHAEL MULLARKEY Obituary
MULLARKEY JOHN MICHAEL

January 15, 1929 - November 13, 2019. Age 90, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Originally of County Mayo, Ireland and a resident of Wilkinsburg for the past 63 years. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 63 years, Ellie Gibbons Mullarkey, also of County Mayo. Beloved father of Catherine, Roger, John (Linda), Maureen Slaby (Gary) and Anne Mullarkey-Sawa (James). Adored by grandchildren, John Michael (Jonna), John Joseph, Ryan (Juliet), Robert, Sean Peter, Sarah (Chris), Megan (Tyler), Lauren (Marcel), Abigail and great-granddaughter, Emma. Also survived by adopted family of Sue and Joe Mahute, Mary Locker and Tim Lewis, as well as many others, all considered a part of the Mullarkey clan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Mary Mullarkey; siblings, Martin, Bridget, Vincent, Anthony, Mary, and Theresa. He is survived by brother, Patrick; and many nieces and nephews who enjoyed visiting Pittsburgh from Ireland and Scotland. John and Ellie, married in Ireland and immigrated to Pittsburgh, PA USA in 1956. John worked at the Homewood Cemetery for almost 50 years, exemplifying an incredible work ethic. He was strong in his Catholic faith and his love of the old country, he loved to tell a good story, some of them true, and spend time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Visitation will be held at THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale on Friday, November 15 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held St. James Catholic Church, Wilkinsburg on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery, Braddock Hills, PA. Memorial donations may be made to St. James Church, 718 Franklin Ave., Wilkinsburg, PA 15221 or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him, but his legacy of family and faith will live on always. www.niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
