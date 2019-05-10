|
|
MURANSKY JOHN MILAN
Age 75, of Pittsburgh, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Beloved son of the late John A. and Helen T. (Velas) Muransky; dear brother of Mary Ann Muransky and Paul G. Muransky; uncle of Troy (Erin) Muransky; cousin of Robert, Brian, Morgan, and Dawson Muransky. John will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Friends welcome Monday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday in St. Margaret of Scotland Church. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 10, 2019