William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Church
310 Mansfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
JOHN MURANSKY
JOHN MILAN MURANSKY

JOHN MILAN MURANSKY Obituary
MURANSKY JOHN MILAN

Age 75, of Pittsburgh, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Beloved son of the late John A. and Helen T. (Velas) Muransky; dear brother of Mary Ann Muransky and Paul G. Muransky; uncle of Troy (Erin) Muransky; cousin of Robert, Brian, Morgan, and Dawson Muransky. John will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends. Friends welcome Monday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday in St. Margaret of Scotland Church. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh., PA 15237. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 10, 2019
