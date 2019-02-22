Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elmer L. Herman Funeral Home
5204 Second Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
(412) 521-2768
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN MOONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN "JACK" MOONEY Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOHN "JACK" MOONEY Jr. Obituary
MOONEY JOHN "JACK", JR.

Age 66, of Elizabeth, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 after a nine month battle with cancer. Son of the late John Sr. and Margaret (Edwards) Mooney. He grew up as the eldest of four and attended St. Stephen Grade School, St. Casimir High School, and Gladstone High School. John worked for over 30 years as a machinist at Kerotest Mfg. Beloved husband of Shirley A. (Behun) Mooney; devoted father of Shannon Mooney and Kellie Mooney; his beloved dog, Pete; brother of Janet (Jerry) Monaco, Karen (Robert) Valentich and Kevin (Lisa) Mooney and many nieces and nephews. Friends received 2-5 p.m., on Sunday at ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 5204 Second Ave., Pittsburgh, 15207. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to assist with the cost of medical bills at:   https://www.gofundme.com/john-mooney-memorial

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now