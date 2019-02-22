|
|
MOONEY JOHN "JACK", JR.
Age 66, of Elizabeth, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 after a nine month battle with cancer. Son of the late John Sr. and Margaret (Edwards) Mooney. He grew up as the eldest of four and attended St. Stephen Grade School, St. Casimir High School, and Gladstone High School. John worked for over 30 years as a machinist at Kerotest Mfg. Beloved husband of Shirley A. (Behun) Mooney; devoted father of Shannon Mooney and Kellie Mooney; his beloved dog, Pete; brother of Janet (Jerry) Monaco, Karen (Robert) Valentich and Kevin (Lisa) Mooney and many nieces and nephews. Friends received 2-5 p.m., on Sunday at ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 5204 Second Ave., Pittsburgh, 15207. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to assist with the cost of medical bills at: https://www.gofundme.com/john-mooney-memorial
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019