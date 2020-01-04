Home

Age 88, of Palmetto, FL, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away December 27, 2019. Son of the late John Simpson and Lillie Jane Hazlett. Husband of the late Marguerite (Heckman) Simpson, former husband of the late Geraldine (Christman) Simpson and Irene (Beckner) Simpson. He is survived by his sister, Thelma Delahanty and preceded in death by his brother, Harry Simpson. Survived by his children, Valerie Maxwell (John), Wendy Bowman, Colleen Staab (Ralph), Roberta Simpson, Eric Simpson, Evelyn Locke, Susan Simpson, Stacey Larkin (Scott), Erin Yarris, Jason Simpson (Maria), and his stepchildren, Lynn McLaughlin, Terry Jameson and Peter Hukill. He was preceded in death by son, John Simpson, III. He is also survived by several grand, great-great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His ashes will be laid to rest at Skyway Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Palmetto, FL.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020
