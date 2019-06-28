Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JOHN N. FRIZZI Jr.

JOHN N. FRIZZI Jr. Obituary
FRIZZI, JR. JOHN N.

Of Camp Verde, AZ, formerly of Hendersonville, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. Beloved son of Madeleine (Hill) and the late John N. Frizzi, Sr. He is survived by his two brothers, James (Kristin) Frizzi of Evans, GA and Daniel (Amy) Frizzi of Green Tree. John was the loving uncle to eight nieces and nephews, and dedicated godfather to Dominic, Carlina and Lucia. He was a graduate of Seton LaSalle High School in 1985 and the University of Pittsburgh in 1989. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER, Bridgeville, 412-221-3800. Service and Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to the , https://www.kidney.org/. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019
