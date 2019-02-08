NAPOVANIC JOHN "NORBY"

Age 70 of Donora, died Thursday, February 7, 2019. Born in Charleroi on January 5, 1949. A son of John "Curly" and Olga Kolcun Napovanic. John was a graduate of California State Teachers College, received a Masters from Duquesne University and a Masters from Pittsburgh University School of Engineering. Before his retirement he was employed by the Diocese of Pittsburgh for 43 years as a teacher for Pittsburgh Central Catholic and the former Mon Valley Catholic. John started the first Robotics program at Pittsburgh Central Catholic. He was a member of Holy Ghost Byzantine Church, Charleroi. John served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. He is survived by his wife, Donna Smith Napovanic; daughter, Noelle (Scott) Kearney; grandchildren, Devin Logue, Heather Rose Kearney and Kean Kearney; and his buddies, JB, Maggie, Cleopas and Lizzy. Visitation on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the LEONARD M, PAVLIC FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 235 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi where Panachida will begin at 12 noon on Monday, February 11th, followed by funeral services at Holy Ghost Byzantine Church, Charleroi. Burial will be private. www.pavlicfuneralhomes.com