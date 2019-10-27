|
|
STEPHAN JOHN O.
On Friday, October 25, 2019, John O. Stephan of S. Fayette and formerly a longtime resident of Mt. Washington, at age 84, passed peacefully with family by his side. Then cradled in Jesus arms was carried home to Heaven. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War. He worked for many years as a sales consultant for Ametek Corporation. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-FRYER (412-221-3800). Family and friends are welcome at 430 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church. Interment will be in St. John Vianney Cemetery. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019