Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Sepulcher Church
JOHN P. CARMEN Obituary
CARMEN JOHN P.

Age 65, of Butler, formerly Castle Shannon, on January 29, 2020.  Beloved husband for 35 years of Mary Ann Moss Carmen.  Loving father of Leslie A. Carmen.  Brother of Walter (Sheila) Carmen, Roberta (Steven) Link, and Gloria (Lloyd) Clark. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.  Funeral Mass Monday at 10 a.m. in Holy Sepulcher Church. John was a longtime carpenter and contractor.  He loved his time at the family lodge in Tionesta, hunting, fishing, traveling, and photography. Donations to or .


www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
