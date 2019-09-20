Home

JOHN P. EVANS

JOHN P. EVANS Obituary
EVANS JOHN P.

On Saturday, September 14, 2019, of Edgewood, age 59. Beloved husband of 35 years to Shawna Schweinberg Evans; loving father of Lauren Drnevich and her husband, Derek, Ashlee Evans, and Heather Evers and her husband, Zach; dear son of Betty Tschudi Evans and the late Paul Evans; brother of Jean Murphy and her husband, Robert, Carol Nee and her late husband, Tom, Cindy Granny and husband, Joel, and Diane Sullivan and her husband, Richard; son-in-law of Carole McCoy; also survived by many nieces and nephews.  He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.  He was a dedicated and much loved employee of Life Pittsburgh. Friends received Saturday only 2-6 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. A blessing service will be held at the funeral home after the visitation at 6 p.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
