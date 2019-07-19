Home

Age 71, Monday, July 15, 2019, of Brentwood. Loving husband of Mary A. Feltovich; devoted father of Stephen R. Feltovich; son of the late Peter and Natalie Feltovich; brother of Nicholas and Peter Feltovich. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. John served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a Bronze Star recipient. John retired from the United States Postal Service. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Monday in the funeral home Chapel at 9:00 a.m.  Please no flowers, family suggests contributions to , One Oxford Centre, 301 Grant Street, Attn: Donor Services, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019
