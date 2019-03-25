FISCHETTI JOHN P., JR.

Age 62, of Lower Burrell formerly of Penn Hills, died Friday evening March 22, 2018. Beloved son of the late Rose (Morelli) and John Fischetti, Sr.; beloved father and fishing buddy of Lindsay Fischetti; brother of Roseann (Butch) Dillman and Michelle (Tom) Phillips; uncle of Mackenzie and Colemann Phillips; also many cousins survive. John was a self-employed general contractor with his Father's company, Fischetti & Son for many years. He was a Pittsburgh Pirates fan, loved to cook and was a Penn Hills High School graduate class of 1974. In his younger years, he was a former member of Penn Hills #1 Volunteer Fire Department. Above all he loved being a father to his daughter, Lindsay and enjoyed their many fishing experiences together, which was just as important to her and John. Memories of the two of them will carry on for many years. Friends and relatives will be received for a memorial visitation on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4 until 8 p.m. Services at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Memorials gratefully accepted to Trout Unlimited, PO Box 7400, Woolly Bugger, West Virginia 25438.