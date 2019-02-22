FLAHERTY JOHN P., JR.

Chief Justice of Pennsylvania Emeritus, age 87, of Indiana Twp., on February 20, 2019. Born 1931 in Pittsburgh. Husband of Linet M. Sobeski Flaherty; father of Michael Flaherty, Kathleen Hall, Thomas Flaherty, Daragh Flaherty, Taya Flaherty, Devon Flaherty and the late John P. Flaherty; stepfather of Revere Bittner (Jason) and Garrick Sobeski; ten grandchildren; son of the late John Paul Flaherty Sr. and Mary G. Flaherty; brother of the late Lewis Flaherty. Judge Flaherty was a graduate of Duquesne University (B.A.), 1953; University of Pgh. School of Law (J.D.), 1958; Widener University (LL.D.), cum laude, 1993; comm., U.S. Army, 1953, served two years, separated with rank of 1st lt.; prof., Carnegie-Mellon University, 1958-73; atty., private practice, 1958-73; chief counsel., PA Milk Marketing Board, 1971; chairman., PA Co. Record Comm.; hon Kentucky Colonel; Greater Pgh., Jaycees Man of the year Award (law and Govt.), 1978; PA Academy of Science Distinguished Alumni Award, 1978; University of Pgh., Medallion of Distinction, 1988; PA Bar Association, Judicial award, 1993; Chief Justice, PBA/Conference of bar Leaders Award, 2001; Duquesne University Century Club of Distinguished Alumni, 1994; Fellow Military Historic Society of Ireland; Member, PA Society of American Law Institute, American Legion; hon. member, Philippine National Bar Association; U.S.I.A.-sponsored speaker in Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Australia, Korea, Hong Kong, 1985, 1986; Who's Who in the East, Who's Who in American Law, Who's Who in America, Who's who in the World; elected judge, Court of Common Pleas, November 1973; elected adm. (chief) judge, Court of Common Pleas Civil; Division, February 1978; justice, PA Supreme Court, June 18, 1979, retained November 3, 1992; Chief Justice of Pennsylvania, July 31, 1996 until December 31, 2001 (retired); Chief Justice of Pennsylvania Emeritus January 2002 to present; Co-chair, Pennsylvania Commission on Judicial Independence, 2004 to present.

