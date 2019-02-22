Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
JOHN P. FLAHERTY Jr.

FLAHERTY JOHN P., JR.

Chief Justice of Pennsylvania Emeritus, age 87, of Indiana Twp., on February 20, 2019. Born 1931 in Pittsburgh. Husband of Linet M. Sobeski Flaherty; father of Michael Flaherty, Kathleen Hall, Thomas Flaherty, Daragh Flaherty, Taya Flaherty, Devon Flaherty and the late John P. Flaherty; stepfather of Revere Bittner (Jason) and Garrick Sobeski; ten grandchildren; son of the late John Paul Flaherty Sr. and Mary G. Flaherty; brother of the late Lewis Flaherty. Judge Flaherty was a graduate of Duquesne University (B.A.), 1953; University of Pgh. School of Law (J.D.), 1958; Widener University (LL.D.), cum laude, 1993; comm., U.S. Army, 1953, served two years, separated with rank of 1st lt.; prof., Carnegie-Mellon University, 1958-73; atty., private practice, 1958-73; chief counsel., PA Milk Marketing Board, 1971; chairman., PA Co. Record Comm.; hon Kentucky Colonel; Greater Pgh., Jaycees Man of the year Award (law and Govt.), 1978; PA Academy of Science Distinguished Alumni Award, 1978; University of Pgh., Medallion of Distinction, 1988; PA Bar Association, Judicial award, 1993; Chief Justice, PBA/Conference of bar Leaders Award, 2001; Duquesne University Century Club of Distinguished Alumni, 1994; Fellow Military Historic Society of Ireland; Member, PA Society of American Law Institute, American Legion; hon. member, Philippine National Bar Association; U.S.I.A.-sponsored speaker in Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Australia, Korea, Hong Kong, 1985, 1986; Who's Who in the East, Who's Who in American Law, Who's Who in America, Who's who in the World; elected judge, Court of Common Pleas, November 1973; elected adm. (chief) judge, Court of Common Pleas Civil; Division, February 1978; justice, PA Supreme Court, June 18, 1979, retained November 3, 1992; Chief Justice of Pennsylvania, July 31, 1996 until December 31, 2001 (retired); Chief Justice of Pennsylvania Emeritus January 2002 to present; Co-chair, Pennsylvania Commission on Judicial Independence, 2004 to present. Visitation, Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Service and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please visit us at:


neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
