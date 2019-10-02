Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
JOHN GALLAGHER
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
JOHN P. GALLAGHER


1940 - 2019
JOHN P. GALLAGHER Obituary
GALLAGHER JOHN P.

Age 79, of Lawrenceville, on Monday, September 30, 2019. Beloved husband of 53 years to the late Eileen Elizabeth "Queenie" (Kane) Gallagher; loving father of Patrick John and Mark Francis Gallagher; cherished grandfather of Ryan Francis and Meghan Marie Gallagher; also survived by many loving and caring friends. Family and friends received at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 and Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Raphael Church on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
