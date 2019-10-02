|
GALLAGHER JOHN P.
Age 79, of Lawrenceville, on Monday, September 30, 2019. Beloved husband of 53 years to the late Eileen Elizabeth "Queenie" (Kane) Gallagher; loving father of Patrick John and Mark Francis Gallagher; cherished grandfather of Ryan Francis and Meghan Marie Gallagher; also survived by many loving and caring friends. Family and friends received at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 and Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Raphael Church on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019