Age 71, peacefully and unexpectedly in his Ingram home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019; loving brother and best friend of Jerome "Jimmy" (the late, Laurie) Henkel; beloved friend of Dr. Frank and Danielle Verri. John was a Ringold Band member for over 50 years, and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Visitation THURSDAY ONLY 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER - MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Chrstian Burial 10 a.m. Friday in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Catholic Parish where John was a longtime usher and active member. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in John's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 115 Berry St., Pgh., PA 15205.