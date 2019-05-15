Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Catholic Parish
HENKEL JOHN P.

Age 71, peacefully and unexpectedly in his Ingram home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019; loving brother and best friend of Jerome "Jimmy" (the late, Laurie) Henkel; beloved friend of Dr. Frank and Danielle Verri. John was a Ringold Band member for over 50 years, and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Visitation THURSDAY ONLY 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER - MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Chrstian Burial 10 a.m. Friday in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Catholic Parish where John was a longtime usher and active member. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in John's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 115 Berry St., Pgh., PA 15205. www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2019
