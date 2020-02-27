|
|
KENNEDY, JR. JOHN P. "JAY"
Age 63, of Forest Hills, passed away on February 25th surrounded by his family. Jay was the son of the late John and Helen Kennedy and brother of the late Paul Kennedy. He is survived by his loving wife, Andrea Orfitelli Kennedy, three beloved children, John (Megan) Kennedy, Jillian (Zach Fenstemaker), and Cara (Ian Stone), and adored granddaughter, Quinn Dawson Kennedy. Jay is also survived by his two sisters, Patti (John Zoretich) and Mary Ellen (Joe Kremer) along with his mother-in-law, Gilda Orfitelli, and many loved nieces and nephews. Jay was devout in his faith as a Eucharistic Minister and a past church council member. He was a real estate appraiser for 35 years. Most importantly, he had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. His selflessness could be felt by anyone he spoke with. He enjoyed pulling over to watch a little league baseball game, sitting with his family on the back patio & dancing to Motown in the living room. His humor was sarcastic and his smile was contagious, both of which will be missed. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27th from 6-8 p.m. and Friday February 28th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 10 a.m. in the St. Maurice Roman Catholic Church Ardmore Blvd., Forest Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to support the Swissvale Youth Baseball League in Jay's name. www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020