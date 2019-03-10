|
MANGAN JOHN P., "JP"
Age 45, of Castle Shannon, suddenly on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Beloved companion for 20 years of Chrissy Waddell; devoted father of Lexi Binnie and Elora Mangan; brother of Elizabeth 'Liz' (Doug) Garda; also survived by three nephews. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 1008 Castle Shannon Boulevard, Castle Shannon, Sunday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until time of the Blessing Service at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Family would appreciate your generosity at the https://www.gofundme.com/givejpaproperburial
laughlinfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019