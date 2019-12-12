Home

JOHN P. McCANN Jr.

JOHN P. McCANN Jr. Obituary
McCANN, JR. JOHN P.

Of Morningside, formerly of Garfield, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, age 94. Beloved son of the late John P., Sr. and Agnes McCann; brother of Agnes Drinski, Kathleen Koslof, and the late Thomas and Jerome McCann and Mary Kelcha; also survived by nieces and nephews.  John was a former employee of National Biscuit Company. He was a veteran of the US Navy and served his country in the Pacific during WWII. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Raphael Church on Saturday, December 14 at 10 a.m. Those wishing to attend, please gather at the church. If desired, the family suggests donations in John's name to , .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
