MION JOHN P.
Age 77, peacefully at Shadyside Hospital on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, of Carrick. Beloved husband of Francine; loving father of David (Mona) Mion, James Mion and the late Keith Mion; grandfather of six; son of the late Giovanni and Virginia (Ciotti) Mion; brother of Virginia (James) DelBianco and the late Angelo "Jim" (survived by Alberta) Mion. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. John was a respected member of 56 years of OPCMIA Cement Masons Local 526. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Family and friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. where a blessing service will be held on Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020