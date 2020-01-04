|
PROCOPIO JOHN P.
On Friday, January 3rd, 2020, age 98, formerly of Sharpsburg. Beloved Husband of the late Mary (Petrone) Procopio; loving father of Christine Lang (the late Edward), John S. Procopio (Henrietta), and Denise Myers (Paul); grandfather of David, Lisa, Stacy, Jeff, Michelle, and Amanda; great-grandfather of Matthew, Mia, and Dante; also survived by his brother, Salvatore Procopio. John was a veteran of the U. S. Army, serving in both WWII and the Korean War, and was retired from the U. S. Postal Service. John was a charismatic gentleman who loved his family and was a friend to all. Friends received Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Juan Diego Parish in Madonna of Jerusalem Church on Monday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to a .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020