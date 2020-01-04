Home

POWERED BY

Services
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Juan Diego Parish in Madonna of Jerusalem Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN PROCOPIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN P. PROCOPIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN P. PROCOPIO Obituary
PROCOPIO JOHN P.

On Friday, January 3rd, 2020, age 98, formerly of Sharpsburg. Beloved Husband of the late Mary (Petrone) Procopio; loving father of Christine Lang (the late Edward), John S. Procopio (Henrietta), and Denise Myers (Paul); grandfather of David, Lisa, Stacy, Jeff, Michelle, and Amanda; great-grandfather of Matthew, Mia, and Dante; also survived by his brother, Salvatore Procopio. John was a veteran of the U. S. Army, serving in both WWII and the Korean War, and was retired from the U. S. Postal Service. John was a charismatic gentleman who loved his family and was a friend to all. Friends received Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Juan Diego Parish in Madonna of Jerusalem Church on Monday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to a

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -