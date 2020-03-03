|
SCHUTTE JOHN P.
Age 68, of Monroeville, on Friday, February 28, 2020. He was born in Johnstown to the late Harry and Martha (Stager) Schutte. Beloved husband of JoAnn (Bovino) Schutte; father of Christopher J. Schutte (Melissa), Jennifer Rose Schutte and the late John Nathan Schutte; grandfather of John Nathan II, Theodore J. and Maxwell C. Schutte; brother of Robert F. Schutte (Donna), James H. Schutte (Donna) and the late Richard J. Schutte (surviving wife, Donna); uncle of Ryan (Soleil), Marissa, Jamie (J.P.) Kristin, Robyn and the late Robert F. Schutte, Jr. John had been a Systems Analyst at Westinghouse Electric. Friends will be received for a memorial visitation on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), followed by a Blessing Service at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh at https://www.givetochildrens.org or by calling 412-692-3900. Please designate for the Children's Hospital Childhood Cancer Study Fund. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com for more information and directions.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020