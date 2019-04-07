CONAHAN JOHN "PAT" PATRICK

Age 83, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ. Pat was born on August 22, 1935 to the late Patrick Aloysius Conahan and Antonia Theresa Selatta Conahan of Turtle Creek, PA. He graduated high school from St. Thomas High School in Braddock, PA in 1953. He also attended college in Pennsylvania for two years. Pat proudly enlisted and served in the United States Navy for four years as a Corpsman. After his service, he settled down in Chevy Chase, MD. Here he worked his entire career for Geico Insurance in Bethesda, MD. In his spare time, he took a very active role in the American Legion, Post #105, formerly in Bethesda, MD including role as past Commander. He was a very beloved member of this community and chaired many other positions and committees within the Legion. He was the benefactor of the Legion's softball and pool teams that he named Pat's 105. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, E. Rita McMahon; and his partner, Monte Sears. Pat is survived by his loving sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Buchanan and Grace Dominick; as well as many adoring nieces and nephews. A Catholic Mass was held at St. Francis Xavier Church in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, March 9th at 10:30 a.m. in the St. Ignatius Chapel.