PECK JOHN PATRICK

Age 83, of Ross Twp., passed away on April 19, 2019. Born January 26, 1936, son of the late Wilfred John Peck and Marie Peck. Beloved husband of Jean Peck, whom he married on July 18, 1958; loving brother of Alice, Diane, Jeanne Marie, and Michael. John was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. Following his discharge, John worked as a Chief I.E. at Rockdale Texas, and Technical Manager at Alcoa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 12 p.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Parish. Entombment will follow at North Side Catholic Cemetery, with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh. Professional arrangements entrusted to DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.