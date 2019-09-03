Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
JOHN PATRICK SHADE


1956 - 2019
JOHN PATRICK SHADE Obituary
SHADE JOHN PATRICK

Age 63, on Saturday, August 31, 2019 of Bethel Park. Beloved husband of Claudia "Sam"; loving stepfather of Amy (Matt) Parrish and Michael (Becky) Mursch; grandfather of Katelynn and Tayler Parrish and Liam Mursch; son of the late John and Ellen Shade; brother of Eileen (Bob) Peterson, Mary Ellen (George) Cicci, Ann Shade, Margaret Sumney and Jeffrey Shade. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday morning in St. Joan of Arc Church at 10:00 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. If desired, family suggests contributions to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019
