PATTERSON JOHN

Age 67, was called to his Heavenly home June 19, 2019 following a courageous battle with ALS. John was the son of the late Sigmund and Sophia Patterson. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marcia Carter; devoted father of Jennifer (Clifton) Martin and loving grandfather of Havanna and Sydney Martin; cherished brother of Alene (John) D'Andrea. John was the successful owner of Hackers Helper Golf Shops for 20+ years. He was a devout Catholic, avid fisherman and hunter. He had a great love for hunting dogs. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel of The Sorrowful Virgin in Whitehall. All please meet at the church. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Per John's request, donations to The ALS Association in lieu of flowers.