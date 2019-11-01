|
HARRIS, JR. LT. COL. JOHN PAUL
Age 78, of Kennedy Twp., formerly of Green Tree, at his home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, surrounding by his beloved family. Loving husband of 53 years to Andrea Ann (Stocklas) Harris; son of the late John P. and Lucille Lubic Harris; son-in-law of the late Andrew and Anna Stocklas; father of Anne Harris-Crowe (David), John P. Harris, III (Anne Boland); grandfather of Mikie Crowe, John P. "JP"Harris, IV, Hunter Alexander Harris; brother of Frank Joseph Harris (Mi-Rang Yoon), Christopher Michael Harris (Therese Giglia), Lucie Mary Harris; and lifelong best friends, Bob Gabler and Dave Dice. Lt. Col. Harris retired from the U.S. Army serving the country he loved for 31 years; joined the Army Reserves after graduating from the University of Dayton, he went to OCS to get his commission as a 2nd Lt. He soon transferred into the 11th Special Forces ABN. Upon entering the unit, he went to Special Forces Qualifications School and Army Airborne School. He rose to the rank of Captain and completed numerous day and nighttime airborne operations. He later transferred to the 99th ARCOM Command where he obtained the rank of Major and then Lt. Colonel. During his Reserve Army career he participated in national marksman competitions with different rifles and was awarded the distinguished pistol shot medal as the top marksman in the 99th ARCOM. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post #0862. Friends welcome SATURDAY 6-8 p.m. and SUNDAY 2-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. MONDAY in St. Malachy Church, Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp. Burial with full military rites in St. Mark's Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019