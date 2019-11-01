Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Malachy Church
Forest Grove Road
Kennedy Twp, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN PAUL HARRIS Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN PAUL HARRIS Jr. Obituary
HARRIS, JR. LT. COL. JOHN PAUL

Age 78, of Kennedy Twp., formerly of Green Tree, at his home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, surrounding by his beloved family.  Loving husband of 53 years to Andrea Ann (Stocklas) Harris; son of the late John P. and Lucille Lubic Harris; son-in-law of the late  Andrew and Anna Stocklas; father of Anne Harris-Crowe (David), John P. Harris, III (Anne Boland); grandfather of Mikie Crowe, John P. "JP"Harris, IV, Hunter Alexander Harris; brother of Frank Joseph Harris (Mi-Rang Yoon), Christopher Michael Harris (Therese Giglia), Lucie Mary Harris; and lifelong best friends, Bob Gabler and Dave Dice. Lt. Col. Harris retired from the U.S. Army serving the country he loved for 31 years; joined the Army Reserves after graduating from the University of Dayton, he went to OCS to get his commission as a 2nd Lt. He soon transferred into the 11th Special Forces ABN. Upon entering the unit, he went to Special Forces Qualifications School and Army Airborne School. He rose to the rank of Captain and completed numerous day and nighttime airborne operations.  He later transferred to the 99th ARCOM Command where he obtained the rank of Major and then Lt. Colonel.  During his Reserve Army career he participated in national marksman competitions with different rifles and was awarded the distinguished pistol shot medal as the top marksman in the 99th ARCOM.  He was a proud member of the American Legion Post #0862. Friends welcome SATURDAY 6-8 p.m. and SUNDAY 2-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800)  1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. MONDAY in St. Malachy Church, Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp.  Burial with full military rites in St. Mark's Cemetery. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now