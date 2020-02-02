|
|
HARTOS JOHN PAUL
John Paul Hartos, age 86 of Pleasant Hills, PA passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living, Baldwin Borough with his loving family by his side. John was born on January 14, 1934 in McKeesport, the son of John and Emily Blaho Hartos. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Sabo. John proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a structural engineer at Rust Engineering for twenty five years. He was a member of the Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church, avid golfer, loving husband, father, grandfather who will be sadly missed and never forgotten. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Lou Herring Hartos; children, Douglas (Kathleen) Hartos of Bethel Park, Linda (Tim) McCartney of Pleasant Hills, Joseph (Nikki) Hartos of Pleasant Lake, Michigan; grandchildren, Jeffrey Hartos of Bethel Park, Nathaniel Hartos of Bethel Park, Patrick McCartney of Dravosburg, Alex McCartney of Davosburg. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the healthcare professionals who contributed to his care. Memorial contributions can be made to a John's family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the STEPHEN D. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Route 51, Jefferson Hills, PA. Additional visitation will take place from 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, at the Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church, 199 Old Clairton Road, Pleasant Hills, PA where his funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Mark Whitsel, officiating. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH) Interment will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA with full military rights and honors. The BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis, PA has been entrusted with John's professional funeral arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020